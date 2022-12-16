Governor Adeleke Reverses Osun State Poly Tuition Fees From ₦112,850 To ₦67,850

Gov. Adeleke Reverses Osun State Polytechnic Tuition Fees.

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved the reversal of the school fees of Osun State Polytechnic Iree to the initial amount prior to July 2022 Governorship election.

It will be recalled that the tuition fees for fresh students was increased from #67,850 to #112,850 for students offering science related courses while those offering management related courses were asked to pay #97,300 from the initial #57,300.

The reversal was approved after the students union leadership of the institution called the attention of the Government to the increment and appealed for it to be reversed.

Thank you the Peoples Governor.

Imole Dee!!!!

