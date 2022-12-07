Governor Hope Uzodimma Received Peter Obi At The Airport Today (Photos)

His Excellency, the governor of Imo state , hope uzodimma personally received His Excellency and the next President of Nigeria, Mr Peter Obi in Imo state today as the labour Party Presidential Candidate hold camapaign today in the state .

Governor hope uzodimma personally welcomed Mr Peter Obi in Owerri airport today as Peter Obi lands in Owerri for his Presidential rally .

Mr Peter Obi commands great respect within and outside of this country.

Obi na dia father .

https://twitter.com/NgLabour/status/1600123824732635136?t=he1bXMxOQU5rGYRJmcGqYg&s=19

