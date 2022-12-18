Governor Obaseki Commissions Streetlight Project (Photos)

Godwin Obaseki (GGO) @GovernorObaseki

With the commissioning of a 3km streetlights project along Siluko Rd and another 3.3km streetlights along Sapele Rd, in Egor and Ikpoba-Okha LGAs respectively, we have completed the construction of 40km out of the 200km of street lights projects around the greater Benin area.

We remain commited to our people that we must light up Edo, and plan on extending the project to cover Iguoriahki, Igwuobazuwa and Okada within the next two years.



https://twitter.com/GovernorObaseki/status/1603993228017078274

