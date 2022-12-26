Governor Ortom Endorses Peter Obi, Says LP Candidate Can Deliver Nigeria (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCRO0yVXEKg

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged Nigerians to vote for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in 2023.

Ortom said Obi is the best person that can help deliver Nigeria from its challenges.

He spoke while commending Obi for visiting camps of the Internally Displaced People, IDPs, in the State on Christmas day.

Speaking in Makurdi, the governor prayed that God would bless Obi’s presidential ambition.

According to Ortom: “Several presidential candidates have come here, and none of them have chosen to visit those IDPs camps and look at their plight to see how they are doing and give them hope that when they win, they will bring them succour, help, and hope.

“For you to have chosen to visit the IDPs on a Christmas day that you should be celebrating with your family, for me as a Christian, I say God will bless you and your aspirations. My prayer is that God will bless your aspiration to be the president of this country.

“Because I have seen capacity, faith, and hope, and I have seen someone who can bring the required equity, justice, and fairness that I have been pursuing since I became governor in 2015. If I were not in PDP, I would have been following you all over the place to canvass and vote for you.

“But, because I’m in PDP, I’m telling Nigerians that this man can help deliver this country from its challenges.”

Source- https://dailypost.ng/2022/12/26/2023-presidency-gov-ortom-endorses-peter-obi-says-lp-candidate-can-deliver-nigeria/

