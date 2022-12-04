Governor Soludo Appoints Obinna Nwankwo, Others As Aides (Photos)

Gov. Soludo Appoints Obinna Nwankwo, Others As Aides

Anambra state Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo-CFR has appointed the convener of Community Crusaders For Soludo Solution-CCSS, Hon Obinna Nwankwo and others as his Aides.

The announcement was made at the weekend by the Press Secretary to the State Government, Sir Christian Aburime.

Nwankwo, a former Legislative Assistant at the National Assembly, Nigeria was appointed as the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media.

Obinnaorumba as he is popularly known was a former Special Assistant on Project Monitoring and Management, to the government of Anambra State under HE, Dr Willie Mmaduaburochukwu Obiano. Mr. Nwankwo has been a staunch member of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA for several years.

During the 2021 governorship election, he was at the forefront in mobilising support for then candidate Charles Soludo in the entire State as the Convener of one of the foremost Soludo Support Groups, an MC in many of the governor’s rallies, in media advocacy (both in broadcast and social media) and at the Ward level, as the APGA ward leader and ward collation agent of his Town, Eziagu, in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State.

Experienced, outspoken and fearless, he has defended policies and actions of APGA in the state.

He has worked with several organisations and politically exposed persons, including a former Chairman of House Committee on Culture, Tourism and National Orientation of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Nwankwo as a Legislative Assistant.

Following the appointment, friends and associates have taken to social and conventional media to congratulate him.

They said the appointment is well-deserved going by Nwankwo’s antecedents and capacity he has demonstrated in defending the government of APGA for years.

One of those who have felicitated with him is his cousin and popular Abuja PR expert, Mr. Alex Nwankwo.

