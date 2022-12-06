Governor Soludo Exposes The Fastest Growing Religion In Anambra

ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has urged the church to confront the common enemy of idolatry which he described as the fastest growing religion in the state.

Speaking at a religious function in Onitsha, Soludo said he had declared war on criminals, their shrines and priests and burnt down their idols since he became the governor of the state.

The governor said: “They can come with whatever they want to, but with the bible in our right hand, we shall prevail.

“Anambra is in the hands of God, but we must continue to pray, to take back our state from criminals, touts and lawlessness.

“Idolatry is the fastest growing religion in the state and we must not take it for granted.

“If we bond together, we will survive collectively, but if we go separately, we will die separately. This land is our own, we must not give up on this”.

Describing Anambra as God’s own state, Soludo said there is need for all denominations to unite as one body in Christ, adding that denomination is merely a mode of worship, faith and dogma.

On his eight months in office, the governor observed that while many governments usually grapple with setting up their cabinets, his administration could account for what it had achieved everyday within the period.

He also vowed that the issue of insecurity would not disappear overnight, expressing optimism that steady and surely, his administration will restore peace and tranquillity to the land.

“Our benchmark actually is that in our first 24 months, we will be able to deliver over 230Km of roads and the quality of roads we are delivering have never been seen in the state before,” he said.

Soludo assured the people of the state that he remained committed to identifying with all genuine religious groups and appoint people based on merit.

“Coincidentally, our Commissioner for Works was selected on the basis of his competence and integrity. He also happens to be a Pentecostal.

“I have known him for years, but never knew if he was a Christian or not. When I was selecting him, I had no idea of his religion. It was later I discovered he was a Pentecostal.

“Our main aim is to get people who would deliver- a round peg in a round hole.

“Let us all be the change that we want to see. Anambra will continue to rise,” Soludo added.



