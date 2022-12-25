Governor Uzodinma Approves 13-Month Salary For Workers

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has, again, approved payment of 13th month salary to Imo civil servants as they prepare for this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The governor gave the approval at the state Executive Council meeting, yesterday. According to a statement signed by the Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor also paid civil servants 13th month salary last year.

Nwachukwu disclosed that apart from the 13th month salary directive, the governor had earlier directed that civil servants, who are due for promotion, but have suffered stagnation in the hands of past governments, be promoted and their salaries reviewed upward.

He further announced that apart from the monetary largesse, Uzodimma also said that workers would be given rice and other food items to enable them enjoy the season fully.

Addressing the media at the end of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba, said that distribution of the food items would hold at the state Secretariat, immediately. He described the gesture as a “practical demonstration of the principle of Shared Prosperity” by Uzodimma’s administration.

He equally said that the council commended the governor for the benevolence, noting: “Despite daunting challenges faced by the governor from detractors, he still has the political will and courage to continue to carry out projects and people-oriented governance to Imo people.”

