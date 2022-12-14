Gumi To Nigerians: PVC Is More Important Than Intn’l Passport Or Certificate (Pix)

YOUR VOTER’S CARD

Alhamdulillah! I got mine. please go and get yours.

Without exaggeration, it’s the most important document one can hold now, more important than an international passport or even certificates. It’s the card that empowers you to choose your leader and you don’t need to be lectured on the importance of leadership which cannot be overemphasized.

Insecurity, bad infrastructures, poor health services, dwindling economy, civil strife, and disunity squarely depends on leadership. There are nations more diversified in all facets of human dimensions than Nigeria, India as an example, that have developed and have relative stability and security Nigerians can only dream of today.

It’s not our diversity that is the problem. It’s our parochial leaders, whether; regional, sectional, religious, or sectarian that amplify our differences for the narrow-minded benefits of themselves as well as their families and cronies.

Your voter’s card is your God-given weapon to fight the enemies of progress.

In democracy, it’s your numbers that matters; therefore, your voter’s card is the scarecrow that humbles the politicians to succumb to your demands.

Your voter’s card is your vanguard. You should not be intimidated by regional, sectional, religious or sectarian bigots to submission. Vote your choice without coercion, fear, or blackmail.

Your vote counts therefore get your VOTER’S CARD as it is the only way left to ascension to power or in other words: to ‘snatch power and run away with it’.

You cannot get a perfect candidate or Party. Look at your overriding interest and vote. Don’t waste your precious vote except where it matters. It only matters where there are numbers and higher probability. But most important don’t be bought, compelled, or blackmailed, and be proud of your choice.

May Allah see us through the elections peacefully. Amin



Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

