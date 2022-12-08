Some unidentified gunmen have allegedly attacked a maternity hospital in Nkpologwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, taking away four newborn babies.

The motive for the attack has not yet being ascertained, but a source in the area confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.

Although, details of the incident are still sketchy, the source in the community disclosed that the incident happened late on Tuesday but was made known to members of the community on Wednesday.

The source said, “It happened in our community on Tuesday night and people have been discussing it since Wednesday morning. They said some gunmen stormed the hospital (name withheld) and took away four babies from the hospital.

“From the information we got from the residents around the community, no one was injured, and no one was killed in the attack too. The motive for the invasion of the hospital is not known to anyone.

“Some people said they could have taken the babies to sell them to childless individuals, but others are saying it could be for ritual purposes.”

When contacted, the Anambra State Police spokesman, DSP said the command was not aware of the incident yet but would make enquiries and get back.

Ikenga said, “I don’t have such report before me now but I will make findings and get back please.”



https://punchng.com/gunmen-attack-anambra-hospital-steal-four-newborns/

