Gunmen Kill Labour Party State Constituency Candidate In Imo

Unidentified gunmen Friday morning allegedly killed the 2023 Labour Party, LP, candidate for Onuimo local government area state constituency in Imo, Christopher Elehu.

An eyewitness who spoke to newsmen said the incident happened early hours of the day.

This is coming not less than a week, the candidate of the labour party, Okigwe, Chukwunoneye Iruno, was reportedly slumped and died in a hospital. Iruno died a day to the Presidential rally of the labour party in Imo.

The eyewitness alleged that Elehu, was “Attacked with cutlass and his properties set ablaze by the said hoodlums. they also attacked so many houses and shot sporadically. They injured many and the residents abandoned.”

Reacting, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, said: “It is under investigation and the command has sent our men to the area for surveillance and patrol.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/gunmen-kill-labour-party-candidate-in-imo/

