Have You Seen A Nigerian Elephant? (Video, Photos)

Jos is a city in the north central region of Nigeria. The city has a population of about 900,000 residents based on the 2006 census. Popularly called “J-Town”, it is the administrative capital and largest city of Plateau State
Some notable places to visit are
Jos Museum Complex ·Wase Rock . Rayfield Holiday Resort · 4. Riyom Rock Formation . Kurra Falls . Solomon Lar Amusement Park · Jos wildlife park
Tourism is very lucrative in other part of the world and some countries in Africa . Jos is blessed with lot of beautiful places/tourist locations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1lAclCfQAs
Full video of all the animals I saw in Jos Nigeria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywHVb9YOSow
Met some foreign visitors from Chad in Jos wildlife park