Have You Seen A Nigerian Elephant? (Video, Photos)

Jos is a city in the north central region of Nigeria. The city has a population of about 900,000 residents based on the 2006 census. Popularly called “J-Town”, it is the administrative capital and largest city of Plateau State

Some notable places to visit are

Jos Museum Complex ·Wase Rock . Rayfield Holiday Resort · 4. Riyom Rock Formation . Kurra Falls . Solomon Lar Amusement Park · Jos wildlife park

Tourism is very lucrative in other part of the world and some countries in Africa . Jos is blessed with lot of beautiful places/tourist locations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1lAclCfQAs

Full video of all the animals I saw in Jos Nigeria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywHVb9YOSow

Met some foreign visitors from Chad in Jos wildlife park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gW0lhfLaXM

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related