‘Having Money Without Travel Options Is Pointless’

So many Nigerians, especially on blogs such as this, have this warped mindset that all you need is money. They will tell you that traveling abroad is a waste of time. So many “patriots” will tell you that getting a second passport is a waste of time and that you are still a second class citizen abroad. These “patriots” will tell you that the money and time you wasted in getting a second passport would have been used to set up “several businesses” in Nigeria. What’s that saying “money is the koko!”

Yes, money is very important. However, money is not enough. If you are up to date with global news, you would know that Russian billionaires are being denied visas to many western countries for political reasons. These are guys with serious money. Look at Roman Abramovitch. Dude’s visa was cancelled. This is a man who was once the richest man in the UK. Even richer than their own billionaires. We are talking about a man who has invested more than 2 billion pounds into the British economy. He’s only saving grace is that he’s entitled to Israeli citizenship courtesy of him being of jewish descent. Israeli citizens do not need visa to visit the UK for 3 months. Where am I going with this? If this could happen to white Russians, who are Nigerians?

If you want further reasons why having money alone is not enough, look no further than the richest black man in the planet (Aliko Dangote). Nigeria’s richest man said it himself a few years ago that despite all his wealth and influence in Africa, he needs several visas to travel to multiple African countries. Yes, the man so many materialistic Nigerians use as a template for success has admitted that his vast wealth is not enough to enable him to travel to multiple countries at once. As long as he only has a Nigerian passport, he will have to apply for multiple visas at different embassies and go through so many hurdles.

Look at the situation with Nigerians in UAE (Dubai). They have stopped issuing visas to Nigerians due to the idiotic behaviour of our compatriots over there. This visa ban applies to everyone regardless of class. One could say that Dubai is not in your to do list. What about others who have business there? See the way the U.S. embassy is treating Nigerians.. They don’t give a damn who you are. They are rejecting applications like it’s going out of style. Even the visas issued to Nigerians is no more than 2 years. Think about it. You have to renew your B1/B2 visa every two years. That is a lot of money. Meanwhile, South Africans have a 10 year visa.Turkey has cancelled electronic visas (e-visa) for Nigerians. What used to be a simple procedure is no longer the case.

Young Nigerian, it’s time to give yourselves sense. Don’t listen to people discouraging you from giving yourselves options. With all the so called money they are making, what is their quality of life? Health care zero. Education zero. Infrastructure zero. A second passport gives you access to better health care, education, business opportunities and other benefits. Most of your elite have it. Bukola Saraki, Ben Murray Bruce, Ahmed Lawan, Femi Gbajamilla to name a few have second passports. They are not fools. A lot of those Nairaland diasporans have it and discourage people from getting it due to selfishness and hypocrisy.

