Peter obi walked pass me where I was seated in Cananland at Shiloh earlier today and immediately I saw him, I whispered conny-man. He has never attended Shiloh before in his life but is suddenly going round all churches with the hope that Christians will make him president.

I have attended Living Faith non-stop since 1997 and participated in every Shiloh.



https://twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1600965676637704192

