The Governor of Lagos, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

Buhari was born on December 17, 1942.

In a statement by Gboyega Akosile, his chief press secretary, Sanwo-Olu described Buhari as one who is “never found to be corrupt”.

The Lagos governor also said Buhari’s “unblemished service” in public office has made him a role model to many Nigerians.

He described Buhari as a courageous and passionate leader, whose commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

He also praised Buhari for delivering on his promises to Nigerians, especially in building of infrastructure, fighting insurgency, and tackling corruption.

“President Buhari to date remains one of the most respected and honest world leaders, who is never found to be corrupt despite the juicy positions he has held in the military and other public offices at state, regional, national and international levels in the last 50 years,” Sanwo-Olu said.

On behalf of my family, the government, the people of Lagos State and the entire members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“President Buhari has sacrificed the greater part of his life in service of our dear country, Nigeria. He is the epitome of honesty, dedication and service and he has used his elevated positions at various times for the betterment of the Nigerian people.

“As President Buhari celebrates his 80th birthday, it is our prayer that God will grant him more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation

Happy Birthday to our dear President, the latest entrant in the Octogenarian Club.”

https://www.thecable.ng/he-is-never-found-to-be-corrupt-sanwo-olu-hails-buhari-at-80/amp

