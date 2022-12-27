He Wants Advice On Buying His First Car

I enjoin all forum members to actively contribute

my budget is 4.5M

the choices I am looking at are these :

1. Toyota Rav 4, (2011) Nigerian used. A friend is actually convinced this is the car I should buy as it fits nicely in terms of prestige and functionality. However, I’m not fully convinced as per buying a Nigerian used car and also because I’m not really taken to the RAV4 as I see it as not a masculine car.

2. Toyota Camry 2011 or 2012 (muscle) : I like this car and if it falls within my budget I’d happily buy it. The only negative here is I’ve been wanting an SUV to be my first car considering Lagos roads etc so I’m not totally sold on the idea of getting this car.

3. Toyota Highlander full option (2007) Direct Belgium or Nigerian used: Now this is the car I I’m most taken to. However, Friends are of the opinion that it is an old car (being 2007) and is gradually being phased out. Also the fact the car does not exactly convey much in terms of prestige etc.

So that’s it. I’d appreciate if forum members advice correctly on any of these three car models or recommend something else. Kindly highlight the merits/demerits of buying the foreign used or Nigerian used version of any car you’d recommend.

The attributes I’m looking out for are Functionality, ease of Maintenance, prestige/aesthetics of the car.

I appreciate you all.

