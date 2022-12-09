He Will Forever Be In His Own Category: Ozil Reacts To Criticisms Of Ronaldo

I really don’t get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from … The Media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don’t have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad.

He is soon 38 years old – so what’s the surprise that he doesn’t score 50 goals a season anymore? Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world class football for 20 years – I don’t think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category.

Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history…



