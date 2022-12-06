Help! She Is Threatening To Leak His Nudes After Hookup

I didn’t realise some females could be this wicked until my cousin called me up yesterday, and told me that one of his female friends, whom he invited for a hook up, had recorded a video of him naked and was threatening to post it online if he didn’t pay her 50k.

She gave him a deadline, which is next week Monday actually. According to him, they had just finished doing the do, and the girl had started flashing her phone light, while he moved around naked (the room is pretty dark) so he felt she was helping him see clearly, not knowing that she had recorded not one but TWO videos of him stark naked.

Now he’s crying profusely and running around like a headless chicken. What is he supposed to do guys? He tried calling her bluff but the girl in question seems pretty intent on ruining his life if he doesn’t pay that money. He also has the option of giving her his phone, peradventure he doesn’t get the money.

Honestly, I feel sorry for the guy, but that’s what he gets for not being able to keep it in his pants. What would you advice him to do in this situation guys? His reputation is at stake here oooo….

