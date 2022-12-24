‘Help! This Happens When I’m Sex Starved’

I started observing this pattern since 2018

I was posted away from my then girlfriend to another state for NYSC hence couldn’t engage in serious relationship through out my service

…But seriously that year was one of my favorite in terms of financial success.

As a serving corper I was also working freelance for two different companies in Lagos. … coupled with other gigs … I was in money.

After service I met a lady and we kicked off a relationship, within 2months of us into the love affair, I lost the two jobs as a freelance was done with service so had to start some money making venture, but was tough, well the relationship lasted four months.

After three months of us breaking up I had a business idea, year 2020, got into it and within two months I made my first million was single for a year.

2021 I met a lady and started meeting … and within a space of 6 months, I was back to square one…

Early this year was tough and depressing, and by June, we were already having relationship problem, hence some space between us.

But from September I notice some positivity, business took off I started saving up and by November I had to buy a property to compensate myself for a hardworking year ..

Now my problem is I’m disturbed , this lady been asking for us making the relationship official .. but I’m scared loosing it all … I keep getting back to the ground when I’m in relationship…

But will I be single for life … I’m just lost.

