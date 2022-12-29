Herdsmen Invade Ondo Community; Destroy Farmlands, Kidnap, Rape Women

— Residents flee to neighbouring towns, villages

By Dayo Johnson,

Residents of Ijagba, Imoru, and Arimogija in Ose Council area of Ondo state, have started fleeing the community to neighbouring towns and villages over an incessant attack by suspected herdsmen.

The herdsmen have warned the residents who are mostly farmers, to vacate their farmlands peacefully for them, failure of which they should be ready to lose their lives in return.

Reports had it that, the residents out of fear, fled their homes to neighbouring towns and villages to avoid being murdered in cold blood by the rampaging herdsmen.

A local, who spoke with newsmen in confidence, alleged that the armed bandits have been terrorizing them for over two weeks despite reporting them to security operatives.

According to him ” ln the last two weeks, they have killed so many of our people, who are farmers right inside their farms and set many farmlands ablaze.

” Our farms which contain yam, maize, cassava, and other crops were destroyed by their cows.

” ln some cases, they have even abducted farmers and have demanded for ransom before their release.

” They have instructed us to vacate our farmland for them and many farms have been taken over by these bandits.

“They will move into houses and kidnap. A young girl was recently abducted few hours after they released a farmer.

” They collected huge some of money before they released the farmer, who has since fled the community.

” These fearful incidences have forced residents of the communities to flee their homes to neighboring towns and villages.

” The fear of further attack, kidnap and rape of residents wives and daughters by the herdsmen, have created tension and anxiety within the community.

One of the leaders in the community, who identified himself as Ibrahim, appealed to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to deploy the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun to the community.

Ibrahim said that the residents of the community cannot sleep with their two eyes closed for fear of being attacked by the herdsmen who have taken over the agrarian community.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, claimed ignorance of the attack.

Odunlami said that ” we are not aware of such an attack. But l will get across to the Divisional Police Officer DPO in the area for briefing.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/herdsmen-invade-ondo-community-destroy-farmlands-kidnap-rape-women/

