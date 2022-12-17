High Court In Orlu, Imo Set Ablaze By Armed Men (Photos)

Armed Men on Saturday have set ablaze the building of Imo State high court in Orlu LGA, part of the structure housing sensitive documents, files and valuables were razed down by the inferno.

The development came barely few days after some gunmen attacked the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, which was alleged to be carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Information available indicates that the complex is housing both the high court and a magistrates’ court.



https://twitter.com/eonsintelligenc/status/1604154698042429442?t=9sV722PNv-oZ4ig9O0W_FQ&s=19

