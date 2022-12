Hijab: Lagos State Government Releases Circular To Enforce Court Judgement

Lagos State Government has released circular to enforce Court judgement on the use of Hijab by Muslim women in Lagos State owned Schools.

LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT

Ref. No: CIR/HOS/’22/Vol.1/068

Office of the Head of Service, Public Service Office,

The Secretariat,

Alausa-Ikeja.

5th December, 2022

CIRCULAR NO: 068

THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR

THE RT. HONOURABLE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

THE CHIEF JUDGE

SECRETARY TO THE STATE GOVERNMENT

CHIEF OF STAFF

HONOURABLE COMMISSIONERS/ SPECIAL ADVISERS

SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT ON THE USE OF HIJAB IN LAGOS STATE SCHOOLS

It is hereby notified for general information that the Supreme Court Judgement SC.910/2016 delivered on the 17th of June, 2022 on the use of Hijab as it affects Pupils/Students in Lagos State Schools has declared that Students should be allowed to wear the Hijab if desired.

2 A Comprehensive Guideline on the use of Hijab in Schools will be issued by the State Government in due course, however you are to note that the judgement is binding on all schools in the State.

3. As a law abiding administration, all Accounting Officers are to note the contents of this Circular for immediate compliance and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity.

Hakeem Muri-Okunola

Head of Service

