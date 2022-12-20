Hisbah Caught 19 Homosexuals At Gay Wedding In Kano

Kano state Hisbah Board on Monday apprehended 19 homosexuals at a popular event center for allegedly engaging in same-sex marriage.

Commander General of the Sharia enforcement agency, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Ibn Sina told journalists that the suspects were arrested after intelligent information.

Sheikh Ibn-Sina confirmed that the suspects including 15 females and 4 males were apprehended by the men of the board a few minutes before the alleged gay wedding commenced.

The Commander revealed that the 19 members of the homosexuals who were all in their early twenties had converged to witness the gay marriage of their mates Abba and Mujahid who have agreed to remain husband and wife.

According to the Hisbah boss, lucky finally ran out of the homosexual ganges when the men of the board invaded the event centre at a local in the city and arrested them all.

Incidentally, Ibn-Sina told journalists that the alleged bride and groom narrowly escaped from the dragnet of the board a few minutes after the Hisbah personnel arrived at the wedding venue.

Sheikh Ibn Sina noted that the organizer of the event, 21-year-old Salma Usman who is presently on interrogation at the board headquarters had pledged to assist the board with credible information to bring Abba and Mujahid to book.

The commander-general maintained that the board would hand over the 19 already in their custody to the police after the investigation is concluded.

The homosexual act is a criminal offence also known as an unnatural act under Kano state penal code law. The offence on conviction attracts a penalty of not less than 14 years in jail and a maximum of life imprisonment.



https://guardian.ng/news/hisbah-apprehends-19-homosexuals-at-gay-wedding-in-kano/

