“Hold Us Responsible”: Peter Obi Assures Nigerians Of Tackling Insecurity

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that he will work assiduously with his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed to tackle the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria.

The cable reports that Obi while speaking at a meeting with some northeast stakeholders in Abuja on Monday, December 5, said that he and Datti have the best experience with the incessant attacks and insecurity in the country.

Also decrying the growing rate of unemployment among the youths, Obi said such challenges are fuelling the insecurity in the northern part of the country.

His words:

“Youth unemployment is nearing 50 per cent, so you have millions of youth in their productive age doing nothing, not knowing where the next meal will come from. In that situation, you are going to have crises. Crisis of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping.

