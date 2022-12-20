‘Hookup Didn’t Start Today, Our Mothers Started It’ – Prophetess Jane Chukwu

A popular Facebook ‘marriage counsellor’, prophetess Jane Chukwu has revealed that older generation mothers started hookup which is the liberal name for ‘online’ prostitution which many young ladies have now seen as fashionable.

According to Chukwu, older generation mothers saw s3x as a transaction.

She shared her thoughts on Facebook.

“I have always said that our mothers are not different from today women, the difference is Internet and feminism, today women have access to support group who give them financial help and society now openly support irresponsible women. If these older men tell you what they went through that made them marry 3 to 4 wives you won’t believe it,” she wrote.

“Our mothers saw s3x as transaction, hookup didn’t start today, those days if our fathers no provide, no s3x.” she added.



