‘Hookup Wants To Do Christmas In My House’

This girl came over for business, after all done and dusted, she still hang around to charge her phone till 7pm when she decided to go. After 10min she came back that she couldn’t get a bike, that she’d be staying till the next morning.

Free bj and banging. Ok no wahala.

Later aunty enter kitchen, carry food, siddon dey watch movie. I told her that i have arranged for a ride for her as early as 7am, she said okay.

This morning, aunty don change dress wear my one of my shirt dey watch music video.

Won’t you go back? The ride is on the way. She said i should cancel it that she’d stay till monday and she wont bill me.

Abi this one dey whine me ni. Na your papa huz?

Come dey go. No.

For her front i call like five niggas if dem go bang free pvssy and mouth for 2days. Na aunty hissed carry her ataya and before she left, i made sure she wash the plate she used.

I no get time for nonsense.

