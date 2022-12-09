Hope Uzodimma Gifts Imo Traditional Rulers New Jeeps (Photos)

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma has gifted Imo Traditional rulers new jeeps, IGBERETV reports.

He shared the news on his Facebook page with photos from the occasion. He wrote;

“Yesterday, I was delighted to present official vehicles to the Chairman of Ndi Eze Imo, the Chairman of Ndi Eze in Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe zones, as well as Chairmen of Ndi Eze across the 27 Local Government Areas of the State.

As heads of the institution that uphold and nurture our traditions as a people, the Traditional Rulers have continued to play this important role in partnership with the Government for the development of our communities and sustenance of peace and tranquility.

The transformation of our dear State is not limited to infrastructural development, we must support institutions and custodians of our tradition as they continue to promote peace and unity in our society.”

~ Hope Uzodimma, Imo State Governor.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid034pkuEVicK2M15g22Kz4ob6ANERfTTu1FpbrDMovYvR6YZkLAUsUd7JqGKepgqfSpl&id=100050591744627

