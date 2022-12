https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQhCOh5Rozo

Wonders shall never cease.

A house help who broke into her madams safe and stole 11,500 dollars ( 8 million) was caught as she was trying to make away with the money. Please watch to see her face. Shame dey catch me for her. A whole 8 million.

The craze for money among our youth eh . I don’t get it

She didn’t even pity her boss, she took 11000 out of 12,500 Dollars and left 1500 for her boss. Chai!

What a greedy lady.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related