Houses Destroyed As Kerosine Explodes In River State

Several houses and businesses have been destroyed after a kerosene explosion occurred in the city of Port Harcourt.

The incident happened on Friday morning, December 30 in Elekahia area in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The cause of the fire is still sketchy, but according to reports, the fire started at about 8am in the morning.

It was gathered that the Federal Fire service immediately arrive to the scene to help put out the fire.



