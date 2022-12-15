How A Struggling Photographer Bagged A First Class In Law (Photos)

FIRST CLASS IN LAW, RIVERS STATE UNIVERSITY

There are several ways to tell this story. But first and foremost, my immense gratitude to God Almighty for this feat which would be a tale even to my children.

Upon gaining admission to study law in 2016, I remembered how I had almost failed in ss2 due to my fear for Mathematics if not for the support and guidance i received from my Uncle Daniel Brown . So i resolved to Graduate with a First Class.

But the journey, as Mr Ala Gabriel-whyte would say, is not smooth, but will be victorious!

The most interesting part of this journey was in my 4th year. The financial crisis hit so bad and was becoming unbearable. I sought for opportunities online but none of them availed . I remember entering an Entrepreneur contest organised by Infinix Mobile and lost. I cried so hard in my room till my roommate feared i had lost a loved one.

I knew i couldn’t just sit down and cry �.

So i took up my camera and gained employment to work as a Night club photographer at Wildheat_phc & Ballerz Lounge. At the time, i was flying on a 4.80 CGPA. And it was a huge risk to put such delicate CGPA on the line. But i took the risk and was only focused on surviving �.

In the second semester of the 4th year, I worked on Wednesdays, Fridays till Sunday nights.

Anyone who works in a club would relate with how energy-draining it was.

I remember staggering to my hostel by 12am, waiting for everyone to leave the club before i sleep around 3/4am. Most nights, i get to my room exhausted, crying and depressed because the stress was beyond overwhelming ���

This experience cost me to miss lectures throughout that semester, because i would have to work at the club, and edit over 100-200 pictures on my mobile phone. It was a very miserable experience and i never told my parents i was working in a club because i feared they would freak out. But then, there was practically no other way to survive.

I still had to make out time for mentees who needed academic guidance and still held tutorials as a way of giving back to humanity.

It turned out, i had the worst result in that semester (3Bs, 2Cs) compared to the Sprint A’s i used to have. My CGPA dropped to 4.66 and i couldn’t believe it ����

My dream of graduating as the Best Graduating Student of my department/ faculty was cut short.

I quit my job and then opened up to my parents why i had that result �. My father was greatly dismayed but understood It was inevitable for me take such risk without burning out so badly.

I reassured him that if he managed to fend for my finals, i would perform better and ultimately bring the First Class home.

As it now, that little boy who Dr Jerry Amadi would always pray for and always worries about his academic performance, is a First Class Graduate of law (4.69/5.00)

I would not have made it without the support of my entire family, Abam T. J. Smith Uncle Emma Bamson, my brother Amos Isajini who always stood by me through thick and thin.

The list would be endless if i was to mention but i sincerely appreciate every demonstration of love by any and everyone throughout this journey.

This degree is specially dedicated to my mother, for out of a woman who didn’t have formal education, a First Class product & Creative Professional Photographer emerged �❤️

I’m Young, Gifted & Black!

GLORY BE TO GOD!

