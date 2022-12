Honestly..

Life has never been this hard.

Inflation is just high,

Standard of living is just high,

Landlord choose this period to increase their rents.

Nothing is cheap, not even food..

Xmas is just 3 weeks away.

I’ve reduced my expenses to be barest but e still choke …

How una dey cope??

