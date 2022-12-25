How Are You Spending Your Christmas Day?

Straight to the point for me am not giving any of my Neighbors anything and am not expecting anything from them either!!!!!!

I will stay indoors from morning till dawn. I don’t intend to go anywhere or to visit anyone. Neither am I inviting anybody to visit me. Just all by myself. Enjoying my privacy.

Without delay I have already gotten my favorite food for now which is garri which I am planning to drink tomorrow.

I just want to do something different tomorrow. Am drinking garri tomorrow!!! I already bought garri, cowbell chocolate to spice it up. Later I will get Gnut and sugar.

The truth is I feel happy eating in peace. Even if my Neighbors are busy frying chicken � up and down, I just want to feel happy as well drinking my garri garnished with milk and G-nut.

For me this life is very simple. If I can’t eat chicken at least I can afford garri. The most important thing is I am happy drinking my garri.

Christmas is just a day (though a very special day), any day I can afford chicken is also like a Christmas to me.

So how do plan to spend your Christmas day?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related