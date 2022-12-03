“How Can You Stoop So Low”? — FFK Under Fire Over His Comment About Datti

“You’re Son Of Cow Lover”—APC Spokesperson Under Fire Over His Comment On Datti

The spokesperson for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress is currently under fire, following his disturbing comments on Baba Ahmed Datti, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

While reacting to a press conference held by Datti, Femi Fani Kayode, described Datti as the son of a cow lover and refugee that should be rounded up in chains and deported out of Nigeria.

FFK’s comment has sparked serious outrage on social media, with many asking is this how APC plan on getting back to power by insulting the character of other presidential candidates.

The spokesperson of the Labour Party, Nana Kazaure frowned at the vile comment and described that it contravenes the peace accord they signed ahead of the election.

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1598756232486977536?t=Fx0OwxurzWJYcENiWW-7KA&s=09

