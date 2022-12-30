How Do I Get Over My Abusive Relationship That Is Draining My Blood

For a serious relationship leading to marriage , do you encourage going through your partner’s phone for trust to be built ?.

I discovered my partner has been flirting with other guys online, thanks to the fact that I always go through her phone when she’s asleep. I have done alot for this gal, just disappointed while gals wouldn’t be faithful in their relationships.

This is someone I wanted to wife next year, and I love her so much despite her flaws .

I swallow alot of her flaws, like whenever we have issues she will abuse me from head to toe, on occasions like that I will ask her out of my life and my house but she’ll be so bent in staying that nothing can separate us after how many years according to her “over her dead body” she wants to eat her cake and have it back.

I’m really stalk, after abusing me up and down at night I find it very difficult resist her body, I will still try to have sex with her especially when I see her nudes, I be flesh and blood.

I can’t continue like this 2023, Guys please don’t cohabit with a gal you haven’t married.

Now I have issues of driving her way or I relocate to somewhere far just to have peace of mind. I can’t continue like this next year, God forbid.

If she was coming and going ending this toxic relationship would have been effective. This is someone I have paid two sessions school fees for, care for her like she was my wife in my own little way, as we speak I have written her final year project for her chapter one to five, its just left for her to type it and present it.

I don tire for this relationship I really need a way out, I want to leave her cos its no longer healthy for me, though I really love her. She lacks respect for me , she still flirts online, she’s very abusive . I have told her if you feel you have seen someone better than me, kindly move on or you feel we have stayed long enough and you can’t wait anymore kindly move on, I won’t hold anything against u. But you can’t be staying in my house and be seeing someone else, frustrating me all round.

Sometimes when we want to have sex , neighbours must hear us because of fight over sex, but she has her good side, she wasn’t like this when we started. I’m really tire, God help me next year, cos I can’t continue like this.

