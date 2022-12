Without long story, in what way can I tell my newly moved in couple neighbours who occupies the top apartment that they should reduce their moaning when having sex at night!

It’s very awkward and annoying…

Matured Nairalanders I just need your advice on how to tell them politely without sounding rude or making them feel embarrassed. Thanks!

