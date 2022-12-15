How Do Unemployed Family Men Cope?

For the past days now, I’ve not been able to afford anything, no hope from anywhere at all, just trust in God.

These few days, I know how I feel inwardly and tries my best to stay out of trouble or provocative arguments.

But amidst these feelings, I still worry about how men with children and probably a wife, cope in today’s Nigeria.

I’m not married, neither do I have children or living with anyone. Just that NYSC is happening to me and I’m seeing what seems to be like “shege” already.

This evening, I just decided to check if miracle could happen to my bank account. LOL, UBA never disappointed me.

So guys, how do you guys cope?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related