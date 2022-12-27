How I Spent My Xmas

This year has really bn a very overwhelming year for me,the grinds,the stress,the burnout.

Sleepless nights,just to make sure say sapa no too loud for me.

Surviving in NAIJA nor easy.

To be a legit hustler e nor easy,a lady for that matter,hustling like a man.

You see this my shoulders people resting on it are numerous.

Folake4u,efeski,cassyrooy these peeps here are my realest gees.

They made life beautiful for me….I love you all.

So in pre Christmas,I decided to gift myself alone me time,to tell myself,ahnie you’re an Amazon,an egnima,a muse,a woman in a man’s body

Cc

nlfpmod

Royalroy

Dominique

Lalasticlala

