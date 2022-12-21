How IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order Affected Completion Of 2nd Niger Bridge – Fashola

Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said that the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has contributed greatly to the seeming delay in the completion of the Second Niger Bridge project, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, December 21, Fashola disclosed that construction workers have not been able to work on the project on Mondays for over 2 years.

He also said that other challenges like relocating transmission lines connecting the East to the West across the Niger River have also contributed to the delay.

Fashola said;

“These dates keep shifting and people must remember that on the eastern side, our contractors have not been able to work on Mondays for almost two years and that has affected the completion date.”

