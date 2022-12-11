‘How Jesus Delivered Me From Wet Dreams: The Aftermath Of Masturbation’

The bible says

Romans 6:16

[16]Surely you know that when you surrender yourselves as slaves to obey someone, you are in fact the slaves of the master you obey — either of sin, which results in death, or of obedience, which results in being put right with God.

That is testimony of whoever engaged in masturbation .

It enslaves you , frustrates your progress

Makes you stagnant in life .

But beyond what you go through while you practice masturbation ,there is another battle to fight AFTER getting delivered from masturbation .

It is called

” WET DREAMS “

you sleep and then see yourself having sex.

Or you get pressed down by a force while sleeping .

( some call this : SLEEP PARALYSIS )

or sometimes you don’t experience any of these two but the end result of those experiences most time is that you wake up to find out you’ve ejaculated .

And frustration sets in .

What kind of thing is this for God’s sake !

I have left masturbating for good ,

then how come this is happening to me again ?

Then you pray about it and even fasted ,

And then during the night of the very day you fasted and prayed heavily ,

The thing repeats itself .

You then went on a dry fast for three to seven days .

And on the day you ended the fast ,

You ended it with WET DREAM –

a terrible one .

You spoke to people and searches for advice ,

applied them ,and the thing stopped ;

Only to happen suddenly again when you least expect .

Ho God !

I’m done !

To be continued .

