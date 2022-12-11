‘How Jesus Delivered Me From Wet Dreams: The Aftermath Of Masturbation’

The bible says
Romans 6:16
[16]Surely you know that when you surrender yourselves as slaves to obey someone, you are in fact the slaves of the master you obey — either of sin, which results in death, or of obedience, which results in being put right with God.
That is testimony of whoever engaged in masturbation .
It enslaves you , frustrates your progress
Makes you stagnant in life .
But beyond what you go through while you practice masturbation ,there is another battle to fight AFTER getting delivered from masturbation .
It is called
” WET DREAMS “
you sleep and then see yourself having sex.
Or you get pressed down by a force while sleeping .
( some call this : SLEEP PARALYSIS )
or sometimes you don’t experience any of these two but the end result of those experiences most time is that you wake up to find out you’ve ejaculated .
And frustration sets in .
What kind of thing is this for God’s sake !
I have left masturbating for good ,
then how come this is happening to me again ?
Then you pray about it and even fasted ,
And then during the night of the very day you fasted and prayed heavily ,
The thing repeats itself .
You then went on a dry fast for three to seven days .
And on the day you ended the fast ,
You ended it with WET DREAM –
a terrible one .
You spoke to people and searches for advice ,
applied them ,and the thing stopped ;
Only to happen suddenly again when you least expect .
Ho God !
I’m done !
To be continued .