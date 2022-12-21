How Nigeria Airport Staff Welcomed Me Home After 4 Years – Nigerian Man Laments (Pix)

How Nigeria Airport Staff Welcomed Me Home After 4 Years – Nigerian Man Laments (Photo)

A Nigerian man who just returned to the country after four years of being away has taken to Twitter to lament after airport officials allegedly destroyed his traveling bag and stole his belongings, IGBERETV reports.

The man identified as Rashid said the airport officials destroyed his bag and carted away some of his personal belongings like perfumes, bags, and others.

”This was how Nigeria airport staff welcomed me home after 4 years, stole my givenchy perfume, other perfumes, bags etc . asin I even bought this traveling bag for almost 400 euros”, he wrote.



https://twitter.com/Rashiid9/status/1605233361525825536?t=G9NdOgMdkb-bs2tF9Vad7g&s=19

