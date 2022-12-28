How Nigerian Rappers Can Bounce Back In 2023:

Written By Amechi Okoli

We all know that Nigerian rappers are no longer running the show.

Gone are the days when the likes of Ruggedman, 2 Shotz, MI, and Freestyle had the biggest songs on air. Because as we can all see, Afrobeats music has completely taken over the Nigerian music industry.

This is quite strange, because according to Billboard, hip hop is the most popular music genre in the world. So why isn’t it popping anymore in Nigeria?

Whatever the reasons for its decline, here’s how Nigerian rap can bounce back in 2023!

1. Ride The Afrobeats Wave

Once Nigerian rappers can put their pride aside and accept that we are in the Afrobeats era, then they will be more open to exploring the sound.

This is not to say that our rappers should switch to singing. Rather, they should explore some groove-friendly Afrobeats instrumentals and rap over them.

This strategy worked for American rappers when they rode the dancehall and reggaeton wave in the mid-2000s, so why not?

Busta Rhyme’s “Make It Clap” remix with Sean Paul still bangs in clubs today!

2. Feature Afrobeats Singers

Rapping over Afrobeats instrumentals is great, but taking it one step further by featuring Afrobeats singers will produce better sing-along melodies, and of course, greater chances of success among the Nigerian audience.

3. Repackage For The Ladies And The Ballers

American rappers made some money in the 70s and 80s, but it wasn’t until the 90s that they started to rake in millions of Dollars.

Why? Because the ones who were serious about the business side of rap started dressing fly, popping champagne, driving Benzes, and using half-naked models in their videos.

Simply put, a Mase music video was more interesting to watch than a KRS-One music video.

The world is filled with vanity, so who do you think will attract more attention?

4. Improve The Flow

With Nigerian hip hop, the way our rappers deliver is sometimes the problem. They focus too much on bars and they completely forget about the flow, which leaves their songs so bland and unentertaining.

One Nigerian rapper that understands the importance of the flow is Ladipoe. Just listen to his verse on the Mavins all-star track (Overdose). Even the Afrobeats Singers couldn’t outshine him on the song, all thanks to his flow!

5. Target The International Audience

For Nigerian rappers who are not interested in switching their style or sound, then the best thing to do in 2023 is to target the international market.

Underground boom bap rap might not be the biggest thing in America right now, but at least the market still has fans who are willing to pay for that kind of music.

You don’t need a big budget to target them either. Just pay for social media ads and choose your ideal audience.

Well, I hope this helps, and I hope Nigerian hip hop puts a strong foot forward in 2023.

Kindly share this article so that other hip hoppers can read it too.

Follow me on IG @amechi_okoli, and be rest assured that I’ll keep writing for the culture. Peace!

