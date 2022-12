Efo Riro is a very delicious soup from the Yoruba tribe of Nigeria. This soup is so delicious that I wondered what took me so long to share the recipe. This video gives a detailed easy to follow steps on how to cook a mouth watering and finger licking Efo Riro.

Ingredients:

Shoko

Tatashe

Shombo

Peppers

Beef

Shaki (use any protein you prefer)

Chicken (optional)

Ponmo

Smoked Prawns

Smoked Panla fish

Dry fish

Palm oil

Blended crayfish

Onions

Iru (Locust bean)

Seasoning cubes

Salt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jt0Oujd9CRk

