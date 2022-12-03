How To Cook Egusi Soup With Scent Leaf And Ugu Leaf – Frying Method (Pix, Video)

Egusi soup is a Nigerian delicacy well loved by many. In this video, there are step by step details on how to make Egusi soup the frying method. I used a blend of scent leaves and ugu leaves for this special Egusi soup.

Ingredients:

Egusi seeds (melon seeds)

Beef

Shaki (tripe)

Shombo

Red and yellow scent peppers

Stock fish

Dryfish

Crayfish

Okpei (locust bean)

Palm oil

Onions

Scent leaves

Ugu leaves (pumpkin leaves)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8B1KL08WiM

STEPS:

Season the meat and the stock fish with onion, seasoning cubes and a little salt. I used the soft stock fish so I added mine much later.

When it boils, add water and cook till tender.

Prep your other ingredients, it makes cooking easier.

Blend or pound the shombo, peppers, crayfish, okpei with little or no water.

Blend onions with water and pour in the blended Egusi to form a paste.

Add palm oil in a dry pot, add in the blended pepper mix. Fry till dry.

Add the Egusi paste in small portions, stir fry between 8 to 15 minutes.

Stir continuously if not the Egusi will burn.

Add in the meat stock, add gently so the soup doesn’t get watery.

Add in the meat, cover the pot and cook for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally to avoid burning.

Add the dry fish and cook for extra 2 minutes.

Add your preferred vegetables. I used scent leaves and ugu leaves, scent leaves is very nice for Egusi soup.

Stir for a minute and your soup is ready.

Serve and enjoy with any swallow of your choice.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related