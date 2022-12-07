How To Make Delicious Mild Chocolate Cupcakes In Pictures

Hello!

On today’s episode of What’s baking? I’m going to share how to make some delicious mild chocolate cupcakes.

First, let’s start with the list of the required ingredients:

– Flour 225g
– Cocoa powder 2 1/2 tablespoon (leveled)
– Baking soda 2 teaspoon(leveled)
– Salt 1/4 teaspoon (leveled)

************************
– Sugar 200g
– Veg oil 175g (or 200g of melted butter if you prefer)
– Eggs 3
– Golden syrup 2 1/2 tablespoon
– 2 teaspoon vanilla flavour
– Whole milk 1cup

I’m just going to let the pictures do most of the talking.

