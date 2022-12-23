How To Make Meat Pie Without Oven: Use Your Pot (Photos, Video)

Meat pie is a snack that tastes so yummy and also filling. This video details how to make meat pie without oven. You can make delicious meat pies in a pot without the oven.
Ingredients:
For The Dough
2 cups of all purpose flour
125 grams of salted butter
1/4 cup of water
Note: To get the best dough for meat pies, every 1 kilo of flour equals 500g of margarine or butter. When you are making more or less, you multiply or divide accordingly.
For The Filling
Vegetable oil
Chopped Onions
150 grams of ground beef/minced meat
1 medium potato (diced)
1 medium carrot (diced)
1 Seasoning cube
Curry powder
Paprika powder
Thyme leaves
White pepper
Ginger powder
Black chili pepper
Salt to taste
3 teaspoons of flour