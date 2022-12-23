How To Make Meat Pie Without Oven: Use Your Pot (Photos, Video)

Meat pie is a snack that tastes so yummy and also filling. This video details how to make meat pie without oven. You can make delicious meat pies in a pot without the oven.

Ingredients:

For The Dough

2 cups of all purpose flour

125 grams of salted butter

1/4 cup of water

Note: To get the best dough for meat pies, every 1 kilo of flour equals 500g of margarine or butter. When you are making more or less, you multiply or divide accordingly.

For The Filling

Vegetable oil

Chopped Onions

150 grams of ground beef/minced meat

1 medium potato (diced)

1 medium carrot (diced)

1 Seasoning cube

Curry powder

Paprika powder

Thyme leaves

White pepper

Ginger powder

Black chili pepper

Salt to taste

3 teaspoons of flour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIIw7RImOdA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related