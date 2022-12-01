How to Make Money on Currency Races During a Crisis?



The coronavirus epidemic, price wars between oil producers, the collapse of global economies — this and much more continue to destabilize international markets in 2022. More and more people are watching the current situation and thinking about new ways to make money. One of them is to use MetaTrader 4 platform for forex trading and technical analysis.

The stock exchanges show high volatility, which provides an excellent potential profit for the market trader. Currency transactions bring high income. However, for profitable work on world markets, it is necessary to think over a high-quality behavior strategy, considering the current situation, Exness experts note.

This article will help the reader understand the current state of affairs and formulate tactics for making money on currency races.

Is It Worth Working With Currency During A Crisis?

Professional speculators actively earn on foreign monetary units and associated financial instruments. Traders carefully monitor market fluctuations and make trading deals to buy and sell foreign currencies. At the same time, an open question remains: can an individual make money on changes in exchange rates?

With the development of high technologies, the world is subject to global changes. If earlier individuals could enter the international market only if they had significant capital, the purchase and sale of foreign exchange instruments have become available to medium and small investors. Earnings on changing quotes with Exness is possible for almost every person who owns small savings.

To enrich yourself on the international platform, you must soberly assess the risks and potential opportunities.

Earnings on foreign exchange transactions are handsome during a crisis. If exchange rate fluctuations are about 1% per day in a normal situation, then volatility can increase significantly in a difficult economic situation. Thus, the potential profit of the trader becomes much higher, which attracts a considerable number of novice players to the site.

Advantages of Market Trading in a Crisis

Among the advantages of market trading in a crisis, Exness.com experts note:

A wide range of currency transactions. Wanting to get rich on changes in quotes, a trader can choose their best investment option. Considering their appetites and willingness to take risks, they will determine the appropriate behavior strategy to meet the stated requirements.

The amount of income is not limited by external factors. The profit level depends only on his professional skills, decisions, and readiness for losses. In some cases, the annual earnings are about 100% of the starting capital.

Increased volatility is a great opportunity to get rich. If the speculator has chosen an aggressive behavior strategy, then in the conditions of the global crisis, he can quickly increase the initial deposit. In 2022, the economic recession came, and many companies lost their competitive advantages.

Now quotes are showing fast price movements. Some companies prepare for bankruptcy, while others rapidly increase their earnings. By identifying the most profitable areas, the trader will gain huge profits.

Under quarantine conditions, many people have lost their regular jobs, but trading provides remote trading and is practically independent of the spread of the epidemic.

The pandemic has reduced the profitability of most business areas, while market trading only continues to gain popularity. Trading is becoming a sought-after and prestigious profession.

At the same time, experts identify shortcomings that should be considered before starting trading activities. There are risks when trading in financial markets. It is worth considering this, use only free funds and, in no case, take credit money.

In the context of the global crisis, sharp price drops occur, providing large profits, which are accompanied by high risks. Potential losses are often offset by increased volatility, but the possibility of a capital draw is never completely ruled out.

At the moment, there are several theories about the further development of the situation. To create your own analytical forecast, Exness recommends reading the opinions of leading economic experts:

Some financiers believe fruitful cooperation with the IMF can strengthen the exchange rate. At the same time, a lot will depend on the development of the situation with COVID-19. The pandemic is driving business closures and bankruptcies, causing unemployment and many macroeconomic factors to worsen.

There is an assumption that the growth of the dollar rate is primarily caused by panic, which has already stopped. If the population does not continue to buy foreign currency, then the quotes of the “American” will soon return to normal.

It is believed that the growth of dollar quotes will be held back due to the lack of the usual amount of money from citizens. People need to buy the necessary things and food; therefore, in the conditions of the economic crisis, they are more likely to start selling foreign currency.

The Bottom Line

To make money on currency trading in crisis situations, you need to be fast. Very fast.

That is the case when a country or a region faces an abrupt and unexpected change in its political or economic environment.

For example, when Brexit happened in June 2016, the British pound suffered a huge collapse. The same thing happened with the U.S. dollar when Trump was elected in November 2016.

As you can see, when significant events occur, traders instantly get to know about them. That results in fast and dramatic moves. However, only savvy traders who are ready to pounce on the opportunity can make a profit.

Currency races during a crisis can be very rewarding.

For example, when the U.S. and China started a trade war in April 2019, the Chinese yuan declined by more than 10 percent. During that move, traders positioned for a short position made massive profits. The same thing happened during the Brexit crisis in June 2016. The British pound suffered a 13 percent drop in just a few days.

So, trading currencies can be a good idea if you want to make money during a crisis. But how can you do it in a way that is risk-free and gives you an advantage over other traders? The answer is simple: combine several races at the same time.

