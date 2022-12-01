Husband & His Girlfriend Crash His Car After He Caught Wife Kissing Her Boyfriend

Three injured in crash as Kenyan husband who was with his girlfriend chases his wife and her boyfriend after spotting them kissing

Three persons were injured in a serious crash which occurred at Mama Ngina near Mombasa Golf Club in Kenya after a husband spotted his wife kissing another man and chased them at high speed with his own vehicle.

It was gathered that the man lost control of the car in his anger and crashed into a mkokoteni (a cart)

According to local news published on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the husband was incidentally also carrying his girlfriend in his car at the time.

“The wife escaped safely and her boyfriend has dropped her home. The wife’s boyfriend is suspected to be a retired Safari Rally driver. One person injured was taken to Coast
General Hospital and 2 other injured taken to Pandya Hospital,” the report read.

