I Am A Very Proud Polygamist, The Bible Acknowledges Polygamy – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said he is a proud polygamist, IGBERETV reports.

He wrote on his Instagram handle;

“I’m a very proud Polygamist.

With my full chest.

Read Exodus 21 vs 10.

The bible acknowledges Polygamy.

It is my destiny.

God directed me to do it.

So I can give my son a proper identity.

Therefore it came with many blessings,

Blessings for me, blessings for my wife Queen May to calm her down cos as a human being she’ll definitely not be happy about it, and blessings for my wife Judy as well.

I’m a very solid man of God.

With so much grace.

You may not understand my life and say negative things about me, I won’t blame you.

It’s my life not yours.

So you’re not supposed to understand it.

.

Dear Lord, I acknowledge your abundant blessings in my life, in my family and I just want to say THANK YOU LORD.

My mouth will forever testify your goodness.

May your Mighty Name be praised forever and ever, Amen.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmTcaWlLhXz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

