I Am A Very Proud Polygamist, The Bible Acknowledges Polygamy – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said he is a proud polygamist, IGBERETV reports.
He wrote on his Instagram handle;
“I’m a very proud Polygamist.
With my full chest.
Read Exodus 21 vs 10.
The bible acknowledges Polygamy.
It is my destiny.
God directed me to do it.
So I can give my son a proper identity.
Therefore it came with many blessings,
Blessings for me, blessings for my wife Queen May to calm her down cos as a human being she’ll definitely not be happy about it, and blessings for my wife Judy as well.
I’m a very solid man of God.
With so much grace.
You may not understand my life and say negative things about me, I won’t blame you.
It’s my life not yours.
So you’re not supposed to understand it.
.
Dear Lord, I acknowledge your abundant blessings in my life, in my family and I just want to say THANK YOU LORD.
My mouth will forever testify your goodness.
May your Mighty Name be praised forever and ever, Amen.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmTcaWlLhXz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link