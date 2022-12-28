I Am Just Waiting For My Time, I No Longer Enjoy Life – Aminu Dantata

Successful Nigerian business mogul and philanthropist, Aminu Alhassan Dantata, 91, has revealed that he no longer enjoys life and he is waiting to depart this world in good faith, IGBERETV reports.

Dantata disclosed this when he received the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima.

The businessman explained that since his youth, he had the privilege of meeting many people and formed friendships in all states of Nigeria but can hardly name 10 who are still alive.

He said: “I have travelled to all the states in Nigeria and I have done things with people across all states, many were friends but sadly, all the people I know, I hardly can call out 10 that are still alive.

“Honestly, as I am right now, I am just waiting for my time. I no longer enjoy life anymore. I hope I depart this world in good faith.

“I hope I did not offend anyone in life. If I offended anyone, I hope they find it in their hearts to forgive me. If anybody has offended me, I have forgiven them.

“I am now the only one left in my family living with grandchildren.”

Dantata, while expressing joy and appreciation for the visit, prayed for Nigeria for everlasting peace and harmony.

“May God not leave us with our efforts alone, we pray for his continued guidance and protection,” he prayed.



